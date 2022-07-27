Sequel to the threat of arrest warrant by the national assembly against the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (Rtd) and members of his management team, the Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has charged the lawmakers to rather issue arrest warrant on members of the Islamic sect, Boko Haram and the marauding bandits plaguing the nation and leave the administrator alone.

Mayor Akpodoro stated this in a July 27 dated release made available to the newsmen in Port Harcourt at the heels of stakeholders meeting held at the behest of the Gbaregolor Ughelli South-born, who is also an ex-militant leader.

He noted with concern that rather than threaten the PAP management with arrest, members of the National Assembly members have other major issues threatening the nation to its foundation asking them to dissipate same energy in combating insecurity, rising inflation, unemployment, poverty, protracted industrial strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, noting that Col. Dikio is doing his best to put the intervention agency in its right track, a trend he noted has changed the face of the PAP since the inception of the former army chief in office.

He wondered about the noise about misappropriation, describing it as a self serving move by the members of the red chamber to blackmail a performing executive of the Amnesty.

The vociferous ex-militant leader noted that it’s in the character of the Red Chamber to hoodwink officers of the Federal Government when they are deemed not dancing to their rhythm, a development he said is most unfortunate.

“Dikio,” the Mayor added, “has been doing everything within his power to ensure that he lives up to the expectations and the demands of his office and impacted persons – ex-militants,” adding, “we are pleased with his performance and nobody should blackmail him under the veneer of misappropriation.”

He challenged the lawmakers to come out clean on other probes they had instituted against public officers including Ministers if same had not been consumed by self-interest and what he described as self-aggrandisement.

“Peace and security in the Niger Delta region are two main concerns of the PAP” and these the Mayor said the interim administrator has succeeded in bringing to bear in the region wondering why he is being vilified.

He argued that, the alleged N10 billion in question was a fictitious figure intended to call the dog a man in order to hang it, even as he charged the senators to go after the managers of the North East Commission and not Dikio and his ‘hardworking team.’

He called on the National Assembly to put pressure on the military to disarm bandits and insurgents ravaging the Nigerian space like it did to ex-militants in the Delta in the absence of which he averred that the armed recovered from the region’s ex-agitators should be returned to them for the purpose of self defence.

Most of the years under review by the senators the Mayor were long before Dikio’s appointment as he also expressed dismay over what he called reckless threat by the Upper Chamber to vicariously handle the administrator, who he said is generally adjudged the best ever in the annals of the agency.

“Dikio has done no wrong, the National Assembly is just witch hunting him for reasons best known to them, but unfortunately, Nigerians already are used to such empty and barefooted threats. Same way they made all the noise the NDDC management to the extent that the chairman of that agency fainted during interrogation and nothing eventually came out of it.

The senators are in macabre dance mood and the citizens know their body language in the context of the current threat against PAP administrator. They have several other agencies, they should go and investigate. The nation had the senators when an accountant general looted billions of naira under their watch! Were they on sabbatical? They should stop deceiving Nigerians because we already know who and what they represent and the verdict of history shall not be kind to them,” he stated as he urged ex-militants to rally support for the interim administrator.