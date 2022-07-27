The leadership of the Niger Delta United Ex-Agitators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme ,( PAP) Phase 3, has notified the Coordinator of PAP, Colonel Milland Dikio (retd) and the Federal Government that it would shut down critical oil infrastructures in the Niger Delta region if what they called their legitimate demands are not looked into on or before August 10.

The ex-agitators said this in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari , which they copied PAP Office, FCT Abuja, Director General, DSS, Inspector- General of Police, IGP, South South governors, Director, DSS Delta State Command and Commander of Joint Task Force, JTF Delta State.

The letter was signed by “General” Joseph Akpos Jericho as chairman, “General” Timibra Gabriel, vice-chairman, “General” Ivwromon Ebi Ogaga, secretary, and 10 others.

According to the letter, “we the aggrieved and shortchanged members of Presidential Amnesty Phase 3 and our camp boys who voluntarily disarmed and submitted our arms to willingly embrace the presidential amnesty program (PAP) as proclaimed by President Musa Yar’Adua , because of the promises of a better life

for us, hereby issue a protest notice to shut down critical oil locations in the Niger Delta region on or before August 10th if our demands are not properly addressed between now and August 10.

“We laid down our weapons and allowed the Niger Delta region’s oil to flow freely but none of the promises made by the Presidential Amnesty Programme PAP had been fulfilled. Rather, they chose to play politics with our destiny.

“The PAP officials under the leadership of Colonel Milland Dikio and Fred Kemepado have frustrated all efforts toward getting us enlisted as bonafide ex-agitators despite having our JTF clearance certificates issued to us in 2011.

“When series of our correspondences were not responded to, we approached a Warri Federal High Court for redress.

“From the above narration, we have come to the conclusion that the PAP officials, will never consider our case. Hence, we have fixed 0600 hours Nigerian time on August 10, 2022 as the date to commence the shutting down of all oil facilities in the Niger Delta region. We will barricade Ologbo and Patani bridge in Delta State. The same thing would be done in Mbaima, Rivers State. It would be done simultaneously.

“We shall remain there until all our entitlements and benefits as contained in the amnesty proclamation of 2011 are given to us. We are not criminal elements as PAP officials may want to brand us before you. We are genuine sons of the Niger Delta region, who wholeheartedly embraced the amnesty program with JTF clearance certificates in 2011.

“We want President Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the amnesty program .

” Mr President should order Dikio and his cohorts to explain the reason for the continuous denial of third phase ex-agitators of their entitlements and benefits

“The PAP should be ordered to give reasons why persons trained since 2014 are yet to get their starter packs

“Who are the owners of PAP training/empowerment contracts?

“We stress with emphasis that our boys who disarmed with us are now threatening our lives because of the failure of the PAP office to recognize

,document and train them as originally contained in the amnesty guideline.

“The leaders of Amnesty Phase 3 should be given leadership training, empowerment , scholarship slots and camp allowances .

“If nothing is done to these germane requests, we are going to shut down all oil facilities in the Niger Delta region.

“We will shut down Otorogu Gas plant

“We are going to shut down all airports in the Niger Delta region.

“We are going to stop the movement of t trains at the train station located in Ujevwu.

” We demand that the recovered missing slots should be given to us, the leaders of Phase 3 to pacify our boys who are already agitated.

“While we plead with Nigerians, to kindly understand the little pain our actions may cause them, we also plead with men of the Nigerian military and men of the Nigeria police force, who will be sent to monitor the situation, to put themselves in our shoes.

“Failure to meet our legitimate demands on or before August 10, 2022, whatever happens thereafter, the PAP office should be held responsible.”