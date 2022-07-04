.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Against the background of lingering agitation hovering around the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate of the PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, the PDP candidate has reiterated his support for bhis Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Ifeanyin Okowa saying with him by his side, the duo will remain unbeatable in the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku stated this on Monday, via his verified Twitter handle, quoting a similar tweet by his running mate, Okowa, which also reads, “Know this, with @Atiku Abubakar at the frontline, no one will be left behind in the march to this country’s greatness. #MondayMotivation.”

This development is coming less than 24 hours after the Board of Trustees of the main opposition party had recommended that a delegation, which is to be headed by Atiku, embark on a reconciliatory visit to aggrieved Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

According to the PDP BoT, the visit is in view of the concerns and comments from some party members and prominent Nigerians over the choice of Okowa.

Also Read:

Okowa as VP, God’s answer to Nigerians’ cry — Delta PDP Secretary

Chairman of the PDP BoT, Walid Jibrin, had said a statement on Sunday, that the delegation will be headed by Atiku, Okowa, the National Working Committee and BoT members.

Recall however, that a former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Olagbondiyan had earlier explained that the main opposition will always be confronted with challenges of choice in its leadership decision making process.

Ologbodiyan, who spoke on Arise TV on Friday, noted that the reason for such a situation is that the people that have been lined up to be decided up will be eminently qualified and resourceful persons.

He said the three vice president nominees presented to the PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku are eminently qualified to occupy the office.

“Governor Wike is known as Mr. Project in terms of infrastructural development, he has done well. He has been Chairman, Chief of Staff, Minister and Governor going to eight years. Governor Okowa has also been in the local government, he’s been Secretary to the State Government and State Commissioner. As a Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health in the Senate, he has demonstrated capacity.You can see the number of the federal medical centers built during his administration.

“Governor Emmanuel Udon is the modern developer, who understands wealth creation. So, when you have such men before you to be decided upon, you must definitely be confronted by the challenge of choice.

“But, having said this, a decision has been made and the party’s decision must be made supreme. However, we cannot say those who have some form of complaints and issues with the way decisions are being managed should not complain,” he added.

The former PDP spokesperson, who admitted that PDP is currently encountering turbulence in managing a decision that has been taken, said, “But the managers; driver and captains of the party have an understanding of the deft moves to take to take us out of the turbulence.”

Vanguard News Nigeria