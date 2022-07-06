By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

An American born Nigerian entrepreneur Chika Odili who doubles as a licensed nursing professional has stated that she has concluded plans to launch a medical spa brand and extend her business venture to Nigeria to touch base with her motherland.

Odili, who recently visited Nigeria described the country as “a nation with boundless opportunities and a potent land with lots of rewards for everyone who creates solutions to her seeming challenges.”

The serial business lady said she has a knack for spotting viable business opportunities and though she had been on a tourist trip to the nation, her business mind couldn’t help but spot viable opportunities which makes her conclude that indeed “the land is green” and suitable for businesses to thrive.

She opined that a lot of the challenges faced in the nation can be converted to great opportunities if business people can look to see the positive sides.

According to the delectable business enthusiast added that there are many business opportunities that may never thrive in the western world due to the effectiveness of their systems, which provide most of their basic needs but such ideas have become tangible sources of income for people in Nigeria and there are yet more to be explored.

The well rounded professional had been responsible for similar services in the United States, where she is involved in the provision of IV nutrients, injections and cosmetic procedures for a medical spa in New York city, and hopes to replicate same in Nigeria.

The beautiful, soft spoken business executive elaborated on her medical spa brand in Nigeria, and confirmed that the business is already registered with the name “Lé Crown” and revealed it would be situated in Lekki, Lagos.

The Spa according Odili is expected to start operations within the year.