By Ayo Onikoyi

US-based Nollywood actress, Toyin Haastrup who celebrates 10 years of living in Uncle Sam’s country has described the years as the best of her life. In a chat with Potpourri, the actress who also holds citizenship of the country tells her story of living in the States and how it affected her career as an actress.

“America has favored me the most in the sense that we are able to live the life we want,” she says when asked to compare living in Nigeria to living in the United States.

“Also, they gave us freedom of speech and you can practice any religion of your choice or none at all.They don’t enforce anything on their citizens and it is easy to make ends meet here. Basically, I was able to achieve a lot of great things within the period of ten years. As I am chatting with you now I am happy to tell you that I am now an American citizen, so America has favoured me,” she adds.

Haastrup, who is from Osun State but born and raised in Lagos State made it known that she never planned to relocate to the US, adding that it was a twist of fate that played in her favour.

“I was opportuned to feature in a film titled ‘Osumare’ and that was my first major role which brought limelight and to God be the glory, I was nominated along notable actors to come for the stage play performance presentation in the U.S and that was how my journey to USA happened,” she reveals Toyin Haastrup started acting in 2009/2010 under Murphy Afolabi tutelage. She attended Ojuwoye Primary School in Mushin, Lagos and had her secondary education at Methodist Girls High School, Sabo Yaba. She’s an Olabisi Onabanjo University graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in mass communication..

“I’m using this medium to appreciate my father, my mentor, Alhaji IBD Dende; my boss, Murphy Afolabi and Daddy Taiye Balofin. The list will be incomplete without mentioning my senior colleagues that advised me to stay back in the U.S, namely; Bimbo Oshin, Dele Taiwo,Saidi Balogun, Sanyeri, Eniola Badmus, Kunle Adegbite and Alhaji Rasaq Ajao,” she says.