United States e-commerce organisation, Amazon says that it has planned to create more than 4000 jobs in Britain, a development that will rank it among 10 biggest private sector employers.

Financial Times reports that the online retail group made the statement on Friday adding that the new roles would spread across the UK, with new centres set to swing into operation in Knowsley and Wakefield, both in northern England.

Amazon also the said it look forward to into having latest expansion that make its permanent workforce to 75,000.

The jobs also promised to be in corporate and technology aspects in software development, product management and engineering.

“We’re continuing to invest in talent right across the UK, from apprentices in Swansea to data scientists in Edinburgh,” said Amazon UK country manager John Boumphrey.

The announcement comes ahead of Amazon’s second-quarter earnings, due later this month.

Amazon which got booming The company currently has warehouse it calls “fulfilment centres” in Bolton and Swansea, and says it will continue to create roles away from London and city centres.

The company said that it has estimated more than 85,000 British small and medium-sized businesses sell on Amazon, which “support an additional 250,000 jobs across the UK”.

The Jeff Bezos’ company had previously announced the creation of 1,500 new apprenticeships in 2022.