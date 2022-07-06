.

Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described the love shown the former Minister of Transportation and Presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, on his arrival at Port Harcourt, three weeks after the APC presidential convention, by the good people of Rivers State as indicative of the boundless, general acceptability the former governor enjoys among the populace.

It would be recalled that the former governor was a major contender for the APC presidential ticket during the special convention of the party in Abuja where he proved himself a force in the politics of Nigeria after defeating a sitting vice president and Senate president to emerge first runner-up.

In a statement in Port Harcourt, the party chieftain said the warmth reception shown the former minister by the good people of Rivers State simply demonstrates their boundless love, unalloyed support, unwavering loyalty and total acceptance of Amaechi as the trusted and incontrovertible political leader of all times.

Amaechi had returned to the state to strengthen, reassure, encourage and celebrate with his people after influencing the nomination of Udi Odum and Umana Okon Umana as minister-designates representing Rivers and Akwa Ibom states respectively as well as the reappointment of Prof Henry Ugboma as the Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Teaching Hospital (UPTH).