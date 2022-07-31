Using President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 tweet as measure of insecurity in the country, Prince Adewole Adebayo has advised Nigerian leaders, especially those seeking public office to be circumspect in whatever they do, especially when it concerns the interest of the public so that such action may not come to hunt them later.

Adebayo, the presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, in a tweet recently, admonished President Buhari to either sit up as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to do a good job or say goodbye to his office, even as he advised him to issue operational orders for immediate liquidation of all enemy combatants.

Read Also: After dumping APC, Sen Magnus Abe announces defection to SDP

Adebayo, via his verified tweeter [email protected]_Adebayo, was reacting to President Buhari’s tweet of 2015 where he, as the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, was admonishing former President Goodluck Jonathan over the insecurity in the country at that time.

Buhari had tweeted un January 19, 2015: “Can our President keep us safe when we travel to any part of this country? Is your life better today than it was six years ago?”

Replying the tweet few days ago, Adebayo tweeted: “Your tweet today may taunt you tomorrow. Past participation is no guarantee of future performance.

“@MBuhari keep us safe by issuing operational orders for immediate liquidation of all enemy combatants. Lives and liberties are at stake. No middle. Either good job or goodbye.

“The insecurity in the country has become more pronounced in recent times. Last week, the Federal Ministry of Education ordered the immediate closure of the Federal Government College, Kwali, in the federal capital territory (FCT) over same security threats.

“The ever busy Abuja-Kaduna expressroad has become suicidal owing to bandits and terrorists who have used and still using kidnapped motorists and commuters as meal ticket.

“March this year, the terrorists attacked the Nigerian Railway Corporation train headed for Kaduna. Several of the passengers were kidnapped such that family members had to pay ransoms before they are released. Some are still in custody of the kidnappers.

“Last month, over 40 people, including children, were killed in a church in Owo in Ondo State. The insurgency is still very much alive in the North-East.”

Vanguard News

RELATED NEWS