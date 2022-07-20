By Prince Osuagwu

Chief Executive Officer, CEO, TD Africa, Mrs. Chioma Ekeh has said Nigerians need digital power solutions to drive down energy cost which has not only clipped people’s comfort but also bogged down economic developments

Ekeh made the statement as her company unveiled partnership deal with global provider of Information and Communications Technology, ICT, infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei Technologies, in Lagos, weekend.

TD Africa is Sub-Saharan Africa’s foremost distributor of technology, services and lifestyle products.

The partnership also saw to the launch of a suite of revolutionary digital power solutions in Nigeria.

According to Ekeh, embracing alternative energy options like digital power solutions will not only ameliorate the paralytic nature of Nigerian power supply but will also create new source of earning for Nigerians.

She said the factors that are necessitating the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, included instability in the global crude oil market which has been worsened by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

For her, Huawei’s alternative energy suite is targeted at various categories of users in the Nigerian market.

She said: “Also, environmental concerns and issues with ensuring a steady and affordable supply of crude oil products such as petroleum and diesel, among others in Nigeria are factors necessitating a shift away from fossil fuels to clean energy.

“The new money will come from digital energy. I encourage our partners to embrace these products which are being unveiled here today as they represent one of the avenues of making new money,” Ekeh said.

Also, Principal Consultant on Huawei Digital Power Technologies in Nigeria, Mr. Justin Tinsey, said the new solution was motivated by the desire to drive down energy costs establish greener future built on sustainable, stable and cost-efficient electricity supply in the country.

He explained that the Digital Power Solution cuts across residential, commercial or industrial and utility scale.

Tinsey said Huawei is currently one of the market leaders in global PV inverter shipments, with its Fusion solar PV solution proving a popular choice worldwide.

“The Huawei Intelligent Power Mate Solution or iSitePower-M as the ideal solution for homes or residential users, delivers reliable 6kVA power round-the-clock in a flexible and compact configuration unit of power and battery.

Earlier, Head, Corporates/DMFI Sales at TD Africa, stated the company’s position in the technology distribution ecosystem in the sub-region as the key driver of trade revolution across Africa and with a growing partner database of over 2000 resellers.

He added that TD Africa is in a strong position to take Huawei’s Digital Power Solution to the nooks and crannies of the market as part of its mission of making products and services accessible, affordable and usable across Africa through its distribution network.