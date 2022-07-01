.

Sequel to his promise during the 60th ceremony of Saint Georges Grammar School, Obinomba, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, is set for the groundbreaking ceremony of series of projects in his alma mater, Saint George’s Obinomba, Ukwani Local Government Area, Delta State, South-South Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement issued by the President of the Old Boys Association of the flagship institution, Engr. C.N. Nwanwene, and made available to the newsmen in Asaba, Delta State capital, Friday.

The event, according to the statement, is bid to hold on July 5, 2022 while guests are expected to be seated from 11am.

The plethora of projects to be flagged off include: 100-capacity hostel for boys; 100- capacity hostel for girls; E- Library and Administrative Block; the Re-modeling of the Refectory and one- storey building of 12-room classroom.

The statement, noted that, Senator Omo-Agege, who is representing Delta Central in the Senate and is also the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state, is wholly responsible for the sponsorship of the numerous projects.

The statement with the title:

‘Sowing the Sod’ reads: “This is to inform us that the foundation laying ceremony for the under listed projects by His Excellency, the Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic Nigeria, Chief Ovie Omo- Agege at Saint George’s College Obinomba have been scheduled.

“It should be noted that these projects are being sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo- Agege on Tuesday July 5, 2022 and the venue is Saint George’s College, Obinomba…..All branches nationwide are expected to be represented at the ceremony.

“A zoom link will be provided to enable all Georgians join from across the world.” The statement reads in part while calling on all well meaning Ndokwa sons and daughters to rally round the lawmaker at event who it noted has being in the forefront of birthing a new citadel of learning to the envy of all.