By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Justice Vera Agbodje of a Delta State High Court has awarded the sum of N1 million against Kenneth Gbagi and his Signatious Hotel in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, in a suit by one Mr Victor Ephraim.

The claimant, Ephraim had alleged through his counsel, Mr. Kunle Edun, that on September 17 and 18, 2020, he was dehumanized and tortured by security aides of Gbagi under his instruction, adding that he and three other female staff of the hotel, were then accused of diverting money paid by a guest.

He said his ATM card and that of others were allegedly forcibly taken and their personal money allegedly transferred to the hotel’s accounts during their ordeal.

Justice Agbodje in the judgment dismissed the arguments of Gbagi as false, unbelievable and concocted and then awarded N1 million in favour of the claimant, Ephraim.

Meantime, Gbagi, who is the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the state said he had appealed against the judgment.