By Biodun Busari

Renowned Colombian singer, Shakira has been notified of her possibility of bagging 8 years jail term if found guilty of over a €14.5 million tax fraud case against the Spanish government.

A prosecutor’s office document, on Friday, revealed that the Grammy-winning singer is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government €14.5 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

According to Reuters, the phenomenal singer protested that she did not live in Spain during the period mentioned.

Shakira who sold more than 80 million records worldwide with hits such as “Hips Don’t Lie,” earlier this week rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor’s office to close the case.

The prosecutor’s document, seen by Reuters, asserts that Shakira was ordinarily resident in Spain between 2012 and 2014 and in May 2012 bought a house in Barcelona which became a family home for herself, her partner and their son born in Spain in 2013.

Shakira separated from Barcelona’s defender, Gerrard Pique, last month after 12 years of a relationship which started in 2011. Pique and Shakira have two sons but parted ways as the latter accused the former of cheating.

The prosecutor’s office asked for an eight-year prison sentence and a fine of more than €23 million euros ($23.5 million) should she be found guilty.

Reports also revealed there has no date for the trial has been set yet.

When asked to comment, Shakira’s representatives referred to a previous statement sent out on Wednesday saying she “is fully confident of her innocence” and that she considers the case “a total violation of her rights”.

The terms of the earlier settlement offer have not been revealed.

