The Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom ruled on Thursday that the kidney donor in Ekweremadu’s case, David Ukpo is not a minor.

Both Ekweremadu and his wife appeared in court today and they pleaded not guilty to the charge of organ harvesting while the case has been transferred to the Central Criminal Court.

Prosecutors were said to have told the court on Thursday that all the available evidence provided showed that the said donor is actually 21 years old and not 15 years old as widely reported.

With this ruling, respite is underway for Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, despite the fact that they will be remanded in custody until the next hearing, August 4, 2022.

The focal point of the Ekweremadus legal predicament is majorly around Ukpo’s age debate – the allegation that they brought a 15-year-old child (a minor) to the UK to harvest his organs.

With the controversies surrounding Ukpo’s age addressed by the fresh ruling, the coast is a bit clear, and supporters of the former Deputy Senate President who have been in the background will now be more encouraged to show open solidarity.

Meanwhile, some members of the Senate and delegates from the Nigeria High Commission were present at the hearing in the UK today.

Those who attended include, Former National Publicity Secretary for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisah Metuh; former Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnanya Abaribe, former Senate President, David Mark and former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.