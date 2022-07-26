By Nwafor Sunday

A London Court has granted Beatrice, wife of a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, bail.

She was granted bail on Monday. Ike Ekweremadu on the other hand was denied bail.

According to the Common Serjeant of London, judge Richard Marks: “The position is that I have granted bail to Beatrice subject to some fairly stringent conditions but I have refused bail to Ike.’

Recall that Ike Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested and detained by the Metropolitan Police, London, over alleged conspiracy on organ harvesting of one David Ukpo Nwamini.

Ekweremadus were accused of conspiring to traffic a homeless man into the UK to harvest his kidney for their daughter.

According to UK-based Daily Mail, Beatrice was charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation, between August 1 last year and May 5, under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

While the husband, Ike Ekweremadu was charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.