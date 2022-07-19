.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Ex-Deputy governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere, on Tuesday called for an independent investigation in the last Sunday attack by suspected members of the Ebubeagu security outfit where no fewer than fourteen youths were allegedly attacked, seven reportedly killed and many injured.

Madumere made this call to newsmen in Owerri, through his media aide, Uche Onwuchekwa.

The youths were attacked while returning from a traditional wedding ceremony from Awo-Omamma in Oru East LGA to Otulu in Oru West local government area in the state.

According to the statement, “While we commend the Governor for his resolute stance in keeping Imo State safe, the sordid happenings and Alleged Killings directed at the youthful population of Imo West Senatorial zone must be condemned in its entirety.

“We call for an independent investigation into some of the reported mysterious killings. Some families have been wiped out while others have been eternally injured. Most of these people are said to be innocent of any gangsterism, banditry and other criminal activities. I will suggest that “Forensic Experts” should be deployed to resolve some of the killings.

“I have always recommended deployment of crisis resolution approach to resolving some these security challenges. We have tried it in the past and we got great results. Carrot and stick are part of the strategies and everything is wrong if we continue to keep quiet just to be politically correct.”

“Prince Madumere further called on Governor Uzodimma to review the modus operandi of the state government-sponsored “Ebubeagu” to avoid wiping out those who will sustain the existence of Imo as a State,” he said.