By Chinonso Alozie

The Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, presided over by Honourable Justice H. A. Nganjiwa, on Friday awardeI N100 million against the Nigeria Army, Police others as Compensatory and General Damages in favour of the lawyer to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, over the alleged invasion of his home.

He said the incident happened in 2021, in Umunakwa Ifite, Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The IPOB lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

He explained that “The Federal High Court Sitting in Awka, Anambra State, Per: Honourable Justice H. A. Nganjiwa of Court No. 1, this morning, delivered a landmark Judgement in a Fundamental Rights Enforcement Suit filed in Suit No: FHC/AWK/CS/56/2021 Between:

“Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor ESQ.

VS. The Nigeria Police Force, the inspector general of police, the state security service, the director general, state security service, the Nigeria security and civil defence corps, the Nigeria Army, the Chief of Army staff Chukwuka ofoegbu, AKA Ijele speaks.

“In this landmark Judgement delivered this morning, being the 22nd day of July 2022, the Learned Erudite Judge held and consequently, declared the brutal invasion of my ancestral home in Oraifite on the 6th day of June 2021, by the agents of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents as oppressive, and gross violation of my rights to life, the dignity of the human person, fair hearing, right to private and family life etc.

“His Lordship further declared as illegal, oppressive and unlawful, the taking away and subsequent burning of my Toyota Car with Registration No. YAB 60 CB together with the dead body of Mr Samuel Okoro, and other vital documents and valuables seized from my house by the agents of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents.

“The court further made Order and consequently, restrained the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents either directly or through their agents, privies, and howsoever called, from further harassing me, threatening, and/or taking further steps in an attempt to terminate my life and/or destroying my properties.

“His Lordship further restrained the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents either directly or through their agents, privies and howsoever called, from further harassing, intimidating, and/or threatening to illegally arrest and torture me.

“The Court further awarded against the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents jointly and severally, the sum of ₦100,000,000.00 (ONE HUNDRED MILLION NAIRA) as Compensatory and General Damages in my favour, for the gross violation of my fundamental rights.

“The Court also awarded against the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents, jointly and severally in my favour, the sum of ₦5,000,000.00 (FIVE MILLION NAIRA) being the cost of my Toyota Camry car which they burnt. The Court further awarded the sum of ₦2,000,000.00 (TWO MILLION NAIRA), being the cost of the Suit.”

“The Learned Judge further directed the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents, to issue Public Apology to me in TWO NATIONAL Dailies, for the gross violation of my Fundamental Rights. In further condemning the dastardly act of the Respondents/their Agents, His Lordship further directed the Inspector General of police, the Chief of Army Staff, and the Director General of State Services to immediately identify their personnel involved in this gruesome act and appropriately sanction them in line with the extant laws,” he said.