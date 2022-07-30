Idowu Bankole

The federal government has requested the extradition of a Nigerian-born reporter Azuka Jebose from the United States of America over cyberstalking of international lawyer and politician, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko.

This was contained in a letter from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami addressed to the US Ambassador to Nigeria.

The letter, dated June 27, 2022 and entitled” Request for the Extradition of Azuka Jebose In a Case of Cyberstalking From the United States of America To Nigeria,” was signed by the Head of Control Authority Unit, (International Cooperation In Criminal Matters), Mr. Akutah Pius Ukeyima on behalf of the AGF and the federal government.

Mr. Ukeyima in the letter informed the ambassador that he had been directed by the AGF to “forward the attached request for extradition to your Excellency for onward transmission to the United States of America Department of Justice.”

It was alleged that Jebose, the US-based Nigerian journalist, has been publishing malicious and libellous stories against Prince Ned Nwoko on his Facebook and Instagram pages for the past three years,” capable of tarnishing the image of the reputable politician, businessman, international lawyer and philanthropist.”

The extradition request seeks among other measures to compel Jebose to travel down to Nigeria to defend his accusations against Nwoko as his alleged innocence must be prove by Law.

Hon. Nwoko former member of the House of Representatives between 1999- 2003 is the Delta North senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

