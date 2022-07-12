Says NBA’s reputation at stake

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC, Tuesday, called on a presidential aspirant in the forthcoming Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, elections, Mr Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, to respond to some damning petitions written by an organization under the aegis of Group Against Corruption, GAG, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The call on Maikyau was contained in a statement signed by a Co-Convener, Fatai Folagbade.

The statement made it imperative that Maikyau should respond as the reputation of NBA is at stake, and adviser him to clear the air with his own version on the allegations contained in the petitions dated 14th and 27th of June, 2022, and allegedly published on popularnews9ja.com.ng and other platforms claiming that Maikyau “reneged on the fulfilment of the agreement on a contract sum of N1,310,195,055 awarded by Kebbi State Government to a company in which he (Maikyau) is alleged to have an interest.

According to the petition signed by one Mr Benjamin David, the group alleged that, “The contract was meant for the supply of beds to Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi State but that the said items were never supplied in full even after collection of an upfront sum of N786,117,033 by Swiss Biostadt, the company introduced to Kebbi Government by Maikyau.”

The organisation further alleged that Mr Maikyau has “a subsisting retainership with Kebbi State government and he is paid N100,000,00 (One Hundred million) yearly which he has been collecting for seven (7) years without actual remittance of applicable taxes.”

The available information further reveals that there was an audit report which “recommended the refund of any monies improperly received from the Kebbi state government.”

The statement reads in part, “Consequently, the CDNDC believed that these are weighty allegations requiring the immediate response of Mr Maikyau and which the anti-graft commission must ensure it is properly investigated and acted upon.

“The NBA election, is too important to be distracted or discredited by the allegations of corruption against one of its presidential aspirants.

“Only an immediate response to the allegations could help douse concerns and save the NBA from reputational damage.

“Such allegations if uncleared, are strong enough to make the members of the NBA to ask Mr Maikyau to step aside, as a candidate and from participating in the election.”

