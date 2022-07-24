By Peter Okutu

The Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Ebonyi South zone, Princess Ann Agom-Eze, weekend stated that all the allegations that she accepted a PRADO Jeep, house, cash and landed property to stepdown for Governor David Umahi, were baseless, unfounded and diversionary.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki had last Friday, recognised Agom-Eze, as the senatorial candidate of the APC, for Ebonyi South Zone.

Governor Umahi through his counsel, Roy Nweze Umahi, had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, to the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, and urged the commission to recognise the Governor as the authentic senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South senatorial district.

Prior to the ruling, which was delivered by Justice Fatun Riman, on Friday, rumours had gone round that Princess Agom-Eze accepted over N40 million, a jeep, a house and a land at the Ochudo Centenary City Abakaliki, to withdraw from the race.

The State Government, in a statement by Umahi’s Special Assistant on Strategy, Chooks Oko, equally accused Agom-Eze of submitting fictitious documents to the INEC.

But reacting to the allegation, on Sunday, in Abakaliki, Princess Agom-Eze, said the accusation was not only baseless and unfounded, but a diversionary move to deceive her constituents.

According to her, “The rumor making the rounds that I collected various amount of money, with a Prado, a house in Ochoudo is all fabrications . I never asked and I never received such from anyone.

“This is baseless, unfounded and diversionary. This latest move is intended to confuse Ebonyi people in order to shift their focus off the reality of the epoch. But I’m happy Ebonyi people are wiser now than before and they won’t allow anybody to deceive them again.

“They have been flying all manners of documents and trying to deceive the electorates over what the realities on the grounds, are currently.

“You people should not take them serious as usual. They are aware of what the Court said on Friday and what do you expect from them? They must fight back. But they should be reminded that despite their tantrums, constituents of Ebonyi South zone yearn for change and they have repeatedly said I’m that change they need at this time.

“I want to serve my people and give them the best of representation. That’s my focus. I don’t what to be distracted now by their whims and caprices.” Ends