By Joy Mazoje

Massively endowed Instagram influencer and comedienne, Ada Ebere, a.k.a . Ada La Pinky who is known for always showing off her curvaceous body online has revealed the prize she has paid for being blessed with humongous ‘girls’.

The Instagram influencer, claims her breasts are her selling points as she leaves no stone unturned in augmenting herself with her natural endowments.



The influencer, when asked in a session, exclaimed about some of the major challenges she encounters due to the size of her breasts.



In her words, “I can’t run. I find it difficult to run unless I hold my chest. People find it funny. Another challenge is that I can’t sleep on my chest, it has to be either upright or sideways. It was so painful during my growing up days. I love to sleep on my chest, but sadly I couldn’t. It is also very hard to get my bra size in the market. Most times, I buy the biggest size and amend it, especially the hands. Funnily enough, I hardly wear bras even when going out. Most times, I also feel all the guys that are wooing me are after my boobs. They don’t care to know the real me, but want to have a feel of my boobs”



However, she has been lambasted for enlarging her boobs for commercial purposes but debunked all rumours as she confirms that her boobs are not silicones but natural.



“I didn’t do breast enlargement, they are all-natural. I never liked big boobs, I’d have preferred a portable size but here I am blessed with large ones and I am grateful”.