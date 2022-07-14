Promises to deepen media reach to Nigerians, abroad

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

With Nigerians rated high on political awareness and ranked largest economy in Africa, the Chief Executive Officer of Aljazirah Nigeria Newspapers Limited, Mr Etuk Bassey Williams, Thursday, unveiled Posh TV and Posh 92.3 FM respectively to further deepen media reach to Nigerian and foreign audience.

Williams who have been committed to making sure Nigerians are abreast with what is happening in Nigeria and abroad with his media outfits over the years said information dissemination with all professionalism and best international practices.

He also explained that the unveiling of Posh TV and Posh 92.3 FM respectively by the media giant is in line with the strategic vision of adding value to his company’s operations.

He said: “The two new brands to the company’s media platforms is part of more good things to come in our bid to deepen the media reach to our audience, customers as a big player in the media industry.”

However, he acknowledged challenges in the media industry, despite the challenges in terms of doing business in Nigeria, his company was able to pull through with the two audio and visual media stations.

Meanwhile, the CEO appreciated management and staff of AljazirahNigeria for sharing in his vision and actualizing it.

He assured the readers, as well as the esteemed TV and Posh FM audience a near-perfect media reportage that represents the ethics and professionalism that deals with facts and accuracy to the admiration of all and sundry.

