Oyo residents and indigenes have declared their support for Prince Dr. Ajibade Adeladan on his desire to serve his people as the next Alaafin of Oyo. It will be recalled that since the death of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, the stool has been vacant with various contenders indicating interest to be made the next Alaafin of the ancient town of Oyo.

The stool of the Alaafin of Oyo is one of the most prominent traditional stools in Yoruba land. Prince Ajibade Adeladan is a medical practitioner and of the Agunloye ruling house.

While speaking with journalists in Oyo town, residents called on the selection committee of the Oyomesi and other stakeholders to ensure that Prince Adeladan emerges as the next Alaafin for the progress of the people.

Lawyer and civil rights advocate, Adedire Disu, argued that the next Alaafin should be selected with the interest of the people in mind. According to him, “I am a proud indigene of Oyo. I came to celebrate the Sallah festival with my extended family. The need to appoint an Alaafin that has all the ingredients of leadership and one who is ready to serve is very crucial at this point. I have known Prince Adeladan for a long time. Even though I no longer reside in Oyo, I keep a tab on things that happen here. Adeladan will bring the needed growth that our people need. As a lawyer and civil rights advocate, I want our people to get an Alaafin like Prince Adeladan that will guarantee their rights and fight for their interests. Prince Adeladan has shown through the years that he has the interest of Oyo town and its people as central to his aspirations. I believe he should be made the next Alaafin of Oyo.”

Moshood Gbadegesin, a radio personality and an indigene of Oyo, threw his weight behind the candidacy of Dr. Ajibade Adeladan. “I have read and reviewed the various aspirants’ resume. There are many educated Oyo indigenes both home and abroad. It is crucial that we get it right. Dr. Adeladan is an achiever and he is one who understands what development is. I strongly advise that if the Oyomesi and the various stakeholders are interested in the development of our people, town and the Yoruba race, then they should make Dr. Adeladan the next Alaafin. He can deliver and he will deliver,” he appealed.

Hairstylist, Moria Idowu said “We want Prince Adeladan as Alaafin because we have always known him to be passionate about the empowerment of young people and those who are underprivileged. This is important for us. He has always shown readiness to assist and he has done so whenever the opportunity arose. The stakeholders and the authorities should make him the Alaafin of Oyo and we are sure that we will experience the progress that we want.”

Dr. Hamzat Bayode, a medical practitioner, expressed delight at the prospect of getting a medical doctor whose practice has gained global recognition as the next Alaafin of Oyo. For him, “it is not every day that you find someone of Dr. Ajibade Adeladan with the readiness of abandon his foreign medical practice with the intention to serve his people. I am confident that with him as the next Alaafin of Oyo, there will be a major concentration on the improvement of health care infrastructure in the local communities which fall under the traditional administration of the Alaafin. He should be allowed to occupy that throne. He is a surgeon and also an addiction medicine expert.”

Fatima Gbolahan, a 27-year-old hairstylist who resides in Oyo, told journalists that she grew knowing just one Alaafin of Oyo, the late Oba Adeyemi, insisting that a new Alaafin would be very good for the people of Oyo. She however said she is “excited by the candidacy of Prince Ajibade Adeladan. I have known him since I was a child. He is very kind. I am proud to identify with him and really wish that he becomes the next Alaafin. He is well travelled. I know that he would make youth empowerment his priority if he becomes the Alaafin of Oyo. We really want him.”

For one of Oyo’s local politicians, Gbenga Abdulaziz, whoever becomes the next Alaafin of Oyo is crucial to the development of that axis, saying the choice of Prince Adeladan should be accepted. “As a politician, I know that it is important that we get it right in this selection. Politics determines who gets what. It is important that Oyo gets a person like Prince Adeladan as the next Alaafin. He can drive development to us.”

For university lecturer, Dr. Rufai Abdulrahman, getting it right is crucial. “We are convinced that making Dr. Adeladan the next Alaafin would give the people what they have always wanted. We are concerned that Oyo is at the level where it is. The stool of the Alaafin is very crucial to the advancement of the Yoruba race and this should not be handled with kid gloves. We want Adeladan as Alaafin because he represents what a modern monarch should be. This is very important. In the area of education and human development, he can guarantee that,” he said.

For online journalist and resident of Oyo, Abeni Buraimoh, “making Prince Adeladan the next Alaafin of Oyo will impact greatly on us and transform Oyo’s reputation. We need a traditional ruler that will bring us to the limelight especially in this age and time. There are so many advancements in human technology that should be introduced to Oyo town. We need this and we are confident that with Dr. Adeladan’s exposure, development is guaranteed.”