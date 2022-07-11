…As students appeal to govt over security

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THERE is palpable tension in Obio Akpa community in Oruk Anam local government as a roadside Petrol seller allegedly set ablaze one Enwongo Akpan, a 200 level student of the department of Philosophy, Akwa Ibom State University, AKSU last weekend.

It was gathered that trouble started when the Student last Saturday evening bought N500 petrol from the roadside petrol dealer, who usually stay around Udoidiong junction for his Generator but the generator could not start.

Reportedly the student had insisted that the petrol retailer should refund his money and take back his adulterated petrol when he poured the petrol on him.

An eyewitness, Idongesit Akpan told newsmen that when the victim suspected that the petrol he bought was adulterated, he went to the petrol retailer whose identity could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, for explanation and heated argument ensued.

Akpan disclosed that in the course of argument , the dealer collected the petrol poured it on his victim and then struck matches, which caused people around to scamper for safety .

He said the some villagers and Students rescued the victim and rushed him immediately to hospital, stressing: “The incident attracted attention of community leaders such as former Chairman of OrukAnam Prince Ubong Idiong who prevailed on students to forestall reprisal action by students of the University”

A student of the varsity who spoke to Vanguard yesterday in confidence said: ” The Idiong junction. The roadside Petrol retailer stay opposite a drinking Bar at the junction. Few students that heard about the sad incident last night staged a protest Sunday morning, they even blocked the road.

“I think the VC got to know about the incident Sunday morning and he went to the Mercy hospital Abak this afternoon to see him(victim), and that was when the victim was transferred to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

“The LG Chairman came with the VC and the Dean of Students Affairs to talk to the students to calm down. The culprit ran away, and some people in that community are trying to defend the man by saying that it was a mistake.

“But I don’t think it is true. This community alway have issue with the Students. There was one time they almost killed one of our students, if not for one woman from another community that intervened. So we need help”

Meanwhile the AKSU Students’ Press team, in their situation report sighted by newsmen yesterday in Uyo, expressed sadness over incident and urged the students to remain calm as the community leaders and school management have assured to tackle the matter.

“Enwongo has been transfered to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) Uyo, from Mercy Hospital, Abak for adequate medical attention.

“We appreciate the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nse Essien, the Dean of Students Affairs Dr. Monday Dickson and LG Chairman Hon. Sampson Idiong for their swift response as they’ve assured immediate security actions against the culprit.

“We plead to Akwa Ibom State Government that adequate security measures be taken to keep the students in Obio Akpa community safe as the clash between students and indigenes have become a reoccurring and uncontrollable event’, the students stated.

When contacted on Monday the Vice Chancellor, Professor Nse Essien who confirmed the incident, simply said: “Yes I paid a visit to the Student at Mercy Hospital , Abak. Yes, I transferred the student to the UUTH. The student is stable and I receiving medical attention”

On his part, the Police Public Relations Office, Mr. Odiko MacDon confirmed the incident, saying “Yes we are aware of the incident. But the suspect escaped from the scene before Police arrived. We are trailing the suspect now and he will soon be brought to book”

Akwa Ibom State University has two campuses, the main Campus is at Ikot Akpaden in Mkpat Enin Local government area, while Obio Akpa in Oruk Anam LGA is the Annex campus.