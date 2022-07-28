.

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government has set in motion process to end the simmering inter communal land dispute between Amazaba in Eastern Obolo council and Ikot Akpan Udo community in Ikot Abasi council of the state.

The boundary crises which erupted in 2008 between the two communities led to the wanton destruction of property, culminating in the two communities fleeing the areas and abandoning their homes.

Deputy Governor of the state, Moses Ekpo while addressing traditional rulers of the two communities, Local Government Chairmen and a cross section of Commissioners, said that the state government was poised to resolve resolution of the communal conflict, which he noted was “very dear to Governor Udom Emmanuel, as he had elevated it to a critical aspect of his administration’s Completion Agenda.”

According to him, the state government had issued a White Paper and also set up a White Paper Implementation committee made up of Commissioners in relevant project ministries to anchor the restoration of a lasting peace as well as resettlement program for the two communities.

The Deputy Governor noted that following the confidence-building meeting by the parties, the stage is now set for them to collaborate with government in activating the next phase of the restoration process.

Ekpo said the phase will involve organizing a joint religious solemn assembly service as a platform to deepen social integration among the people while committees on health, education, security, local government, among others, should be formed by the communities to partner the inter- ministerial committee in the development of schools, hospitals, and other social infrastructure in the affected areas.

He stressed that given the current security situation in the country, it would be suicidal to direct the people to return to their affected area now, until adequate security is guaranteed including the establishment of a fully equipped Police Station in the area.

Ekpo , therefore , called on the two communities to continue to maintain the peace and abide by their recent commitment to peace-building, assuring that the Udom Emmanuel administration was fully committed to ensuring their safe return to the area when the current process is completed.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom, SAN, who is the Sub-committee Chairman for the inter-ministerial committee, described the meeting as a huge success as it further reinforced the believe that the two communities were really interested and wholeheartedly committed to peace.

He therefore urged the communities to fully cooperate with the committee’s work in order to fast-track the process and achieve the much needed success.

At the meeting, the two Paramount Rulers, Local Government Chairmen, Village Heads and other relevant stakeholders pledged their preparedness to cooperate with the committee to ensure the successful implementation of the government White Paper.

The meeting was attended by the Local Government Chairmen of Ikot Abasi, Mr. Joshua Afia, Eastern Obolo, Mr. Abraham Odion, the Paramount Ruler of Ikot Abasi, Edidem Udo Joe Ntuk Obom and his Eastern Obolo counterpart, Ubon Harry Etetor, amongst others.