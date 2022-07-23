The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has congratulated and commended billionaire business mogul, Dr.Jimoh Ibrahim CFR on his new academic feat as he was awarded Doctor of Business by University of Cambridge, United Kingdom (UK).

According to the records, Ibrahim received the first Doctor of Business degree to be awarded by the university since it was established in 1209.

In his address at the graduation ceremony and faculty launch in honour of Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim held at the University of Cambridge Arms Hotel, United Kingdom, on Saturday, revealed that Ibrahim’s dissertation was on “How Megaprojects Are Damaging Nigeria And How To Fix It.”

He also disclosed that the All Progressives Congress’ senatorial candidate for Ondo South in the forthcoming general elections “completed the degree in record six months before the university’s four years.”

In the dissertation, Ibrahim was able to identify 11,886 abandoned Nigeria Federal Government projects.

According to Akeredolu, “Specific to Nigeria and as pointed out in the dissertation, just three abandoned projects equal 60 percent of our national debt. The Lagos-Badagry Express Road, the Ajaokuta Steel project, and the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Project(SURE-P) project.

“At all times, the Federal Government abandoned 60 percent of every project and the Nigeria national Library where over N200 billion has been spent, is abandoned.”

Expressing his excitement about the record being made by the Ondo State-born business mogul, Governor Akeredolu said: “It is not only a matter of great joy, the event marks a significant punctuation in the history of our dear state and country, that a prominent citizen of Ondo State and Nigeria is the first person. To be admitted to complete the degree of Doctor of Business from the Judge Business School.”

Akeredolu, therefore, appreciated the University of Cambridge “for the incredible opportunities given to Dr. Jimoh to be the first in the Business doctorate programme of the university, as I’m told, the first in 800 years.”

He disclosed that his administration and the nation at large would exploit and explore Dr. Ibrahim’s newly acquired knowledge.

“We return home with joy and an excellent opportunity to improve megaprojects knowledge with new skills acquired by Dr. Jimoh, which, once put into use in our country, will surely change the narratives.