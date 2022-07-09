Akase (middle) the benefitting students and their teachers

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three Secondary School students and winners of the Nigeria Computer Society, NCS, computer quiz competition in Benue state have been awarded scholarships for further training on Information and Communications Technology, ICT, by the Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Terver Akase.

The gesture was in fulfillment of the pledge the Special Adviser made last December at the grand finale of the competition which was specifically organized by the NCS for secondary schools in Benue State.

Mr. Akase had at the time promised to enrol winners of the competition at Greg & Co ICT Limited, Makurdi, as his modest way of encouraging the drive of Information and Communications Technology in the state.

Receiving the winners of the competition at his Makurdi residence, the Special Adviser re-emphasized the need for young people in the state to embrace ICT, pointing out that “it is a viable tool for wealth and job creation.”

He commended the NCS for organizing the competition and announced that he had turned the initiative into a yearly scholarship in ICT training, in partnership with the Nigeria Computer Society, Benue State Chapter.

While congratulating the winners, Masters Ikebudu Ikechukwu, Divine Item and John Caleb who are all students of Makurdi International Secondary School, Mr. Akase urged them as the maiden beneficiaries of the scholarship to continue pursuing their dreams to keep making their families and school proud.

The Adviser had earlier made funds available for the enrollment of the students for the Beginners and Intermediate ICT programme at Greg & Co ICT Limited.

The State Chairman of the NCS, Dr.Simon Yange who led the winners on the visit lauded the Special Adviser for his determination to promote ICT driven initiatives stressing that his gesture had encouraged them to sustain the competition.

Dr. Yange noted that subsequent editions of the competition would include students in tertiary institutions across the State.

One of the teachers of the students, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Item thanked the Special Adviser for encouraging Benue students to embrace ICT promising that they would continue to guide them to record greater successes.

The first position winner of the competition, Ikebundu Ikechukwu who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked Mr. Akase for his generosity and availing them the opportunity to be enrolled for the training and promised that they would put in their best to inspire other young people to embrace ICT.