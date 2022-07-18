.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A faction of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has assured all its successful candidates for the 2023 elections that their names would be captured in the list of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The party made the promise in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, OtoAbasi Udo, while reacting to a list of state Assembly candidates submitted to INEC by the national leadership of the party circulating online since the weekend.

The Akwa Ibom APC advised those who were defeated during the party primaries in the state to join hands with them to work towards the victory of the party in 2023.

It said: “The attention of the APC Akwa Ibom State chapter has been drawn to an oozing miasma in the name of a list of all successful candidates for the 2023 elections that emerged from our great party in the state purportedly released and published by INEC, circulating in the social media space.

“This said list is from the purveyors of falsehood and as such kilometres away from the truth. It does not require a critical look to discover that the said list neither has the elegance of capturing the names of our party’s true candidates nor the imprimatur of INEC authenticity and therefore, should be completely discountenanced.

“INEC at the appropriate time will publish the names of every political party’s list as forwarded to it by such political party, the APC inclusive.

“And all our successful candidates can be rest assured that their names will be captured by INEC’s list. To say the least, what is defacing the social media space right now is the brain child of desperate desperados in a sunk ship of a court sacked faction of the APC in the state.

“The said list belongs to the notorious family of fake news and is christened same APC Akwa Ibom State chapter.

“To our teeming members and supporters, the APC Akwa Ibom State chapter advises that they remain calm, focused and more hardworking in our goal to deliver all our candidates at all levels and ultimately capture the Hilltop Mansion as we are one heartbeat away from achieving that objective.”