…As group pushes for agricultural development through innovation

By Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, on Tuesday, said the potential promises of the agricultural sector have been threatened by the frequent insurgence and conflicts in the North-East, Middle Belt and other parts of the country in recent times.

This was even as he specifically stated that women are major contributors to the agricultural growth of the nation and small scale enterprise, adding that Agriculture is at the centre of the Nigerian economy providing the main source of livelihood for the majority of Nigerians.

The Minister stated this during the 4th Women Enterprise Alliance, WENA, conference, themed: “Rethinking Paradigm Shift in Agriculture and Initiatives to Enhance Food Security”, in Abuja.

According to him, It is no doubt that we are faced by a myriad of challenges in the Country of which the most is insecurity which has been a setback for our farmers and small scale businesses, let me assure you that the Government is putting all necessary measures to curtail this insurgency which will further promote more productivity and ensure.

“Agriculture is at the centre of the Nigerian economy providing the main source of livelihood for the majority of Nigerians. The farming sector employs about 36% of total employment and for small scale farmers, women are the majority of this group.

“The FMARD has flagged off the farming season by distributing major farm inputs across the geopolitical zones to encourage our farmers. In Plateau state, the majority of this input went to women groups.

“In line with president Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s focus and the ERGP/NDP. The FMARD has been creating jobs and enhancing productivity to boost the economic development of the Country”, he added.

Earlier in her remarks, the Founder, WENA, Aisha Babangida, stated that the event was to foster sustainable growth and development in the agricultural sector through innovation and technology and to help identify investment opportunities for the expansion and growth of agribusinesses.

She said: this year’s conference is to highlight the importance of agriculture and to spread awareness among the populations, to support agricultural activities, advancement of technology at all levels and most especially, it is important to devise a realistic roadmap for agriculture.

“Before we understand the importance of being a farmer in today’s industrialised society let us define agriculture. Agriculture involves the methodical sewing of beneficial plants including rearing livestock under the supervision of man. In other words, it involves the deliberate effort of a man to modify part of the end surface by cultivating crops, or rearing the livestock for survival or monetary gains. Agriculture implies farming in various branches.

“However, it is not involved with manufacturing or processing of farm products. Our farmers work tirelessly the whole day to ensure that these products reach the market and can be accessed by people who in turn can supply themselves and families with healthy products.

“Productivity impacts more than just five famers bottom line; productivity empowers Nigerians to feed the growing population. It enables us to maintain an agricultural chain supply that will support over a million adults.”