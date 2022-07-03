.

…… They are hired thugs… says Gadama

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Hundreds of aggrieved People Democratic Party (PDP) youths on Sunday morning have chased out the embattled chairman of the party in Borno state, Hon Zanna Gadama from entering party secretariat located along Lagos streets, Maiduguri.

Recalled that some group of PDP Executive members had passed a vote of no confidence on the Chairman last week after an emergency meeting, citing financial mismanagement and anti -party activities leveled against Gadama.

In that meeting, the group suspended Gadama as Chairman and replaced by the State Organizing Secretary, Comrade Umar Bello as Chairman pending further investigation.

But the Chairman in a press statement signed by his factional publicity Secretary, Mr. Amos Adziba said, “Gadama remained the untouchable Chairman of the PDP in Borno state, and that, the party will not hesitate to initiate legal action against those parading themselves as leaders of the party, aside Gadama’s leadership”.

Adziba said, those youths who protested against the Chairman, Gadama and his executive members, as well as his supporters inaccessibilty to the PDP State office were hired thugs, and not members or supporters of the PDP.

The youths who barricaded the party secretariat with some weapons stopped the the embattled Chairman and his supporters from accessing the secretariat, chanting in Hausa (bamuson ka, kai barawo ne, bamu million N65 na mu) meaning; we don’t want you because you are a thief, give us our N65 million.

Gadama and his supporters had invited Pressmen for a news conference slated to hold at the Secretariat, but all were disappointed, as youths vowed to halt the exercise in the presence of heavy security operatives deployed to the scene.

Some of the youths who granted interview to our Correspondent alleged that “the party chairman have been romancing with the ruling APC for his selfish interest”.

“The chairman is not a trustworthy leader. He has been chopping our money, especially during Atiku’s, Saraki’s and other presidential aspirants who visited the state before the primaries as well as convention money. As far as this man is the chairman, we would not win any election in Bornoncime 2023”, one of the aggrieved youths stated.

At press time, the Chairman who promised to liaise with the security agencies to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the meeting and the press briefing to hold at the same venue did not hold water, even as it took the intervention of heavily armed policemen and sister security agencies to calm some of the aggrieved youth.

Gadama has since issued a press statement through the factional Publicity Secretary, Mr Amos Adziba, after they held an extra ordinary meeting on sunday, insisting that Gadama is the authentic Chairman of the PDP.

He also dismissed claim that Gadama has been suspended, stressing that all the PDP executive members from the 27 local government areas of the state, PDP flagbearers and stakeholders are with Gadama, and fully attended the extra ordinary meeting held yesterday (Sunday).

But speaking to our Correspondent on the new development, a stalwart of the PDP who is not authorized to talk to the Press informed that, Gadama has since been suspended as Chairman based on the PDP constitution he had violated while as Chairman, and wonder how a suspended Chairman would have the power to organize a meeting with PDP stakeholders in attendance from across the state.