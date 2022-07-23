.

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

BARELY 72 hours after ex-Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, Christopher Bakare regained freedom after the payment of N5million ransom, a medical personnel, simply identified as Baba Rasheed has also been kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen in Surulere Local Government area of Ogbomoso in Oyo state.

Informed family source, who told Vanguard that the victim operates a private clinic- Titilade hospital located at Gbede in the locality, was waylaid while driving on Ogbomoso-Ilorin expressway on Friday night.

According to the source, the gunmen forced his vehicle to a stop before whisking him away to an unknown destination.

Recall that Bakare, a supervisor at TDB farm of late former governor of the state, Otunba Alao-Akala was kidnapped last weekend and the abductors placed a N100million ransom on him. They late settled down to N5million after four days of negotiation.

Confirming the abduction, however, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Adewale Osifeso, said the matter was being investigated.

“Investigation is ongoing,updates would be provided accordingly, please.” He added.

Commenting on the development, the state Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Dr. Ayotunde Fasunla condemned the incident.

Fasunla, however, revealed that the victim was not a medical doctor but only operates a private medical facility at the boundary between Oyo and Kwara States.