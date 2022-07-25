.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Prince Adekunle Ayoola has identified lack of unity in APC as one of the major factors that led to the failure of the ruling party to retain power in the just concluded governorship election in Osun State.

Ayoola stated that, another vital lesson that the political class must learn from the loss of APC in Osun is that, era of impunity or taking the people for granted with accompanied failure to deliver according to the electoral promises are fast becoming incentives for people to revolt with their votes during elections.

The political scientist and strategist, who stated these while speaking on the loss of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling party, APC to Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP during the governorship election held last Saturday, said all efforts must be deployed towards strengthening the bond of unity in the party.

Ayoola explained that “the governorship election in Osun State might have come and gone, but our great party, APC and indeed, other political parties must be fully aware of those intervening factors that largely contributed to the loss of the ruling party and ensure that those grey areas are addressed ahead of 2023 general elections.

“It is a common knowledge that the irreconcilable differences between Governor Oyetola and his predecessor, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola which ultimately factionalized the party was a major factor that made the party lose. The party went to the poll with a divided house and paid dearly for it”.

“Just like many have suggested, it’s also my strong opinion that the APC must take seriously the issues of reconciling warring members across the state so as to put the party in good stead for the challenges of 2023 general elections. We have to end all in-fighting, we really need everyone on board for the task of winning next year presidential election”.

Ayoola disclosed further that “it is also now obvious that our people are becoming more politically conscious, they are ready to use their votes to reject any act of impunity or mis-governance, so the onus is on the political class to be ready to deliver on their electoral promises or be shown the way out.

“Era of taking the people for granted is fast becoming outdated and this I think says a lot about our growing democracy. It is also against this background that I am specifically also urging the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun who had done so much in the last three years not to rest on his oars. He should keep flying higher the flag of good governance while ensuring a united APC in the state”.