Distinguished business personalities and establishments are getting ready for this year’s annual African Brands Congress scheduled to hold August 2022, at the Lagos Sheraton Hotels & Towers in Lagos.

The congress which is in its 7th edition, is designed to educate, engage and inspire Brands Managers and professionals in the pursuit of Best Practices in brand building and value creation.

According to the organizers led by its convener, Desmond Esorougwe,

It is an appropriate platform alongside the African Brands Media Ltd, a leading brands magazine providing opinions, research and news for all brand owners and Industry players to discuss how brands in Africa can increase their global competitiveness.

The theme for this year is Digital Technology AI & IOT: A Catalyst for Brands Growth.

“The ABC has become an annual fiesta of best brains behind the most successful and sought after African brands. It is meant to stimulate, motivate and excite the creativity in individuals while seeking to enhance professional development skills in the areas that are most relevant to the business community today; the congress will provide hands-on skill building experience for brands and the Brands Management community”, Esorougwe said.

Expected at the Congress are participants from all over Africa, to benefit from thought provoking, insightful and tangible ideas.

“The focus of this one-day African Brands Congress in Nigeria will be to support establishments in the journey of excellence in brand building, discuss and influence the issues of sharing the African Brands future. The platform will provide an ideal opportunity for interactions among leading companies while featuring a keynote interactive discussion”, he added