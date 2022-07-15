By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, South-West Zone B, has described a renowned legal luminary, Afe Babalola, as one of Nigeria’s and Africa’s greatest gifts to humanity.

A statement by the Vice President of the zone, Ronke Samo, in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, said Afe Babalola’s philanthropic efforts endeared him, as one of Africa’s greatest and finest sons, to be celebrated globally.

The statement read: “Nigeria has, in Aare Afe Emmanuel Babalola, a rare gem and special breed, and this is because of many enviable achievements of this great man. Babalola has become one of Africa’s finest and greatest in several ways. He is a legal icon, a highly successful educationist and entrepreneur; one of the most industrious Nigerian, an exemplary leader and ever willing philanthropist.

“Afe Babalola strides the legal profession in Nigeria and indeed Africa, like a Colossus. This is why he has since emerged in several leadership capacities in the noble profession, one of which is the President of arbitrators in Africa among others. This equally is owing to his iconic imprints in the profession which have served as major reference points for many practitioners. It is indeed on records that Aare Afe Babalola’s contribution to the development of the Nigerian legal system is iconic.

” While many in the Nigerian legal profession had achieved similar feats, Aare Afe Babalola has surpassed them by becoming a highly successful and influential entrepreneur in several other sectors such as education, agriculture and leadership.”

times so that “Aare Afe Babalola currently has in his employment about 4000 Nigerians working and earning their living in his University which also consists of the fast growing and very large University farm and one of Africa’s best and most equipped hospitals, the ABUAD Multi-System hospital.

“What is very unique about Aare Afe Babalola’s highly influential and humanitarian gesture is that all classes of humanity enjoys his benevolence and industry. They include the educated elite, the ruling class, middle class and more importantly the masses, comprising mainly the uneducated Nigerians.”