Nigerian police officer, Giwa Aliyu, who is a superintendent in the Nigeria Police Force, and Assistant Force Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos has warned Nigerians to stay away from adultery, saying that it is a criminal offense that attracts two years imprisonment.

Giwa who disclosed this via his official Twitter account wrote, “Do you know? Adultery is a crime liable to 2 years imprisonment! The “PANEL CODE LAW” section 387 & 388 state: 387. Adultery by a man 388.

“Adultery by a Woman Whoever, being a man/woman subject to any customary law in which extra-marital sexual inter-course is recognised

“As a criminal offence, has sexual intercourse with a person who is not and whom he knows or has reason to believe is not his wife/husband, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, is guilty of the offence of adultery and shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or with both.”