By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and heads of tertiary education institutions in the country have pegged the minimum cut-off mark for admissions in the 2022/2023 academic session.

The minimum cut-off mark for universities is 140 while that of polytechnics and colleges of education, respectively, were pegged at 100.

These were announced at the ongoing Policy Meeting on Admissions, presided by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja, Thursday.

JAMB’s registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the cut-off after thorough debates and votes by vice chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics and provosts of colleges of education, said the implication was that “every institution has the right to fix its own cut-off mark even up to 220 but no one would be allowed to go less than the agreed minimum marks of 100 for colleges of education, 100 for polytechnics and 140 for universities.”

The meeting also called for the review of admission criteria to give 10per cent discretional power of admission to heads of tertiary institutions.