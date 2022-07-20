By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has described the Dapo Abiodun’s led government’s response to supply new sets of benches and chairs to St. Kizito High School, Iwopin in Ogunwaterside Local Government Area as fake and mere political gimmick.

A statement by his campaign’s media director, Afolabi Orekoya, said that Abiodun’s panic response came as a result of the outcome of the Osun gubernatorial election in which the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, was defeated by the candidate of the PDP, Sen. Ademola Adeleke.

According to the statement, “Governor Dapo Abiodun has seen the handwriting on the wall that his second term bid is not certain in Ogun going by the outcome of the Osun gubernatorial election”.

Recall that Nigerians were on Monday, outraged by the viral videos and photos where students of St. Kizito Senior Secondary School in Iwopin, began their third term promotion examination on bare floor of their classrooms.

Apparently embarrassed by the reports, the state government on Tuesday, swiftly provided the students with new sets of furniture.

Orekoya said if not that the Abiodun-led government lacked human feeling and compassion, it wouldn’t have waited till the picture of students writing exams on the floor went viral before supplying them with benches under 24 hours.

He noted that there were many other schools across the state facing same challenge and other numerous infrastructural problems, giving as an example, the Imotu Community Academy at Ifonyintedo in Ipokia Local Government, whose students also sit on bare floor for learning and writing of exams as at Tuesday, 19th July, 2022.

The statement read: “We are sure that tomorrow, under same pretense and fake response, they will deliver benches at Ifonyintedo. For how long will this government continue to be a push and work government?

“What is pathetic about this school in Ifonyintedo is that the community and the Old students’ Association approached the state government on this situation many times before now and in particular, the old students’ representatives met with the Ministry of Education about seven months ago on this issue, yet nothing was done.

“It is sad to see that the benches delivered at Iwopin imprinted with ‘2020/2021 intervention’, yet they were not distributed to schools for use until July 2022. Apparently, the government is planning to use them for political campaign, what should ordinarily be the responsibilities of the government as part of their service to the people which the governor sworn to.

“There are many schools without teachers not to talk of infrastructure. For example, Community High School, Moriwi has only one principal and just one teacher for a school of 500 students, same with Community High School, Iwoye/Ketu which has one principal and two teachers with about 800 students both in Imeko Afon LGA. The only thing we can see are the yellow painted roofs on buildings that were poorly constructed with no furniture.”

The statement added that quality education has always been of great concern to the PDP’s candidate, who has assured the people at every opportunity that he would give much attention to uplift the educational standard and situation of schools in the state if given the opportunity come 2023.

“Adebutu will encourage Private Public Partnership in providing major infrastructure and capital projects, while the state resources will be much adequate to cater for and enhance provision of quality education and healthcare delivery”, Orekoya said.