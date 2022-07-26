LAFIA—Adamawa Government yesterday declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays to enable civil servants obtain their Permanent Voter Card, PVC.

Head of Civil Service in the state, Prof. Maxwell Gidado, disclosed this yesterday in Yola while addressing members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, during a solidarity protest over the lingering strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

He said the gesture would enable workers to register in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise, adding that it would enable them to exercise their franchise.

While commending the NLC for the peaceful protest, Maxwell said their demands would be forwarded to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri.

Earlier, the NLC Chairman in the state, Emmanuel Fashe said the protest was to draw the attention of the Federal Government on the need to resolve the impasse.

He said the unions want the governor to present their demands to President Muhammadu Buhari, to resolve the problem amicably.