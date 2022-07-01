*As the movie makes tremendous impact on screens

One of the screen goddesses in the Nigerian movie industry, Evanny Patrick has exhibited her God-given talent as she features in the blockbuster movie, “No More Love” produced Crewsom Entertainment and directed by Chidi Anyanwu Chidux

It also stares one of the Nollywood finests, Walter Anga.

Evanny played the lead role of a wife in the movie already showing on African Magic, Iroko TV and All Rok TVs.

“No More Love” is about a certain rich and influential man who was very occupied with official assignments and paid very minimal attention to the wife.

Several attempts by the wife to get the husband’s attention proved abortive as he always claims he is exhausted after a long day work.

She was also starved of conjugal rights while loneliness overwhelmed her.

This continued for long and the wife became frustrated, craving for arms of care elsewhere.

A new neighbour however became the succour she has been longing for as she found comfort, care and love in his arms.

The relationship with the neighbour continued under the man’s nose for about six months.

When the rich man discovered the wife’s infidelity, he was furious, leaving her with the option of seeking divorce and to go after the neighbour.

On the date of their wedding however, the rich man could not withstand the sight of his former wife getting married to another man.

He pulled the trigger on the couple, killing them on the spot, which later landed him behind the bars.