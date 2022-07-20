The Changemakers Innovation Challenge, one of ACT Foundation’s flagship philanthropic programs spotlighting and celebrating Africa’s entrepreneurial talent, has opened applications for its 2022 edition.

In a statement, ACT Foundation said online applications opened on the 4th of July and will close on Sunday the 24th of July, 2022.

The statement further said the top 10 finalists will be announced on 26th August 2022. Three ultimate winners from the pool of ten finalists will be unveiled at ACT Foundation’s annual Breakfast Dialogue in September 2022.

“Entrepreneurs from all of Africa, across every age group and gender and pursuing change within the Foundation’s key focus areas – Health, Entrepreneurship, Environment, and Leadership can still submit their applications for a chance to become one of the top 10 finalists.

ACT Foundation will grant the three winners N12 Million Naira in prize money. In addition, all ten finalists will benefit from in-kind support and mentoring from ACT Foundation and its partners.

The Changemakers Innovation Challenge aims to reach as many entrepreneurs as possible, focusing on entrepreneurs who have already launched their companies and have a two-year track record, ” the statement added.

“This year’s theme, Innovations that provide lasting solutions to Africa’s greatest challenges, is a bold call to action,” said Osayi Alile, CEO of ACT Foundation. “We call on all talented African entrepreneurs who challenge stereotypes associated with food insecurity, weak health systems, low access to healthcare, low-quality education, climate change and desertification, high unemployment, financial exclusion, water scarcity and economic inequality.”

“With the rapid development of the global digital economy and the availability of technology, the next century belongs to Africa,” Alile added. “Through the Changemakers Innovation Challenge, we aim to support African entrepreneurs to build a more inclusive and prosperous Africa and dramatically shape the continent’s future prospects for the better.”