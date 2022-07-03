By Tunde Oso

Organisers of STEAM Fun Festival will use this year’s programme to expose children to happenings around the real world, away from classroom experience in a collaborative effort of four Edtech companies, namely: 9ijakids, STEM-MET, Edufun Technik, Lagos STEAM UP and Access Bank.

Jadesola Adedeji of STEM-MET, Uchenna Onwuamaegbu-Ugwu of Edufun Technik, Titi Adewusi of 9ijakids, Wale Ogunjobi of SabiTeach and the Lagos STEAM UP Initiative, headed by Adetola Salau, the Senior Special Assistant on Education to the Lagos State Governor are the anchors of the tech companies organising the record-breaking event.

Titi Adewusi of STEAM, which means Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, said the Fun Festival is designed to prepare children for future challenge by equipping them with diverse set of problem-solving and digital skills.

The 2nd edition of the programme, which is slated for July 23, 2022, has the theme: “STEAM From Classroom to the Real World”, which Adewusi said would explore various aspects of STEAM including robotics, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, Internet of things, coding, animation, graphics design, games, and fun science experiments.

She said, “STEAM is the foundation for modern-day economic growth and equipping young children with the required skills is critical if Nigeria wants to fully reap the benefits of a digital economy. Thus, the event aim to spark a love for STEAM education.”

The event, which will hold at Landmark Centre, Lagos would be graced by experts and seasoned speakers like Tele Aina, Nkem Begho, Oluwaseun Hamzat, Tolu Olowofoye, Kunle Adenmosun and Oremeyi Akah of Interswitch.

Other speakers, who will speak at the programme include Golibe Eze-Echesi, Emmanuel Oyelakin, Tomide Odusote, Hugo Obi, Martha Alade Michelle Ijomah and Mary Jane, amongst others.