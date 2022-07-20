…Godwin Emefiele, John Udeagbala, Mansur Ahmed, others billed to attend

Sequel to a global economic slump owing to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing war in Ukraine, the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), a banking industry corporate communications and reputation management group has risen to the task of bringing the Nigerian economy to the front burner through its National Stakeholders Conference scheduled to hold on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The conference, the first in its series is aimed at promoting a synergy between the Nigerian Banking Industry and Organized Private Sector (OPS) in the country.



Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday in Victoria Island, Lagos, President of ACAMB, Rasheed Bolarinwa said the conference amongst other things would proffer lasting solutions to the constant discord between the banking industry and OPS to the benefit of the Nigerian economy.

“Ultimately, the Nigerian economy would be the major beneficiary of the conference as far reaching strategies would be unfolded to tap into the economy untapped benefits through the expected synergy.

“The conference would bring together the best players on both sides to act as think tank for the nation’s macro economic growth. The Organised Private Sector is a valued stakeholder of the banking industry. Both the banking industry and the Organized Private Sector play major roles in growing the economy. The need for the two sectors to closely cannot be overemphasized. ACAMB is therefore reaching out to secure the participation of relevant speakers at the conference,” Bolarinwa stated in his opening address.

Also speaking at the briefing, the President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Dr Ken Opara, FCIB ably represented by the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Dr. Seye Awojobi said the conference could not have come at any other time especially with the worldwide economic challenges. Awojobi noted that all-in-all the conference will dialogue expansively on how to make the Nigerian economy work for the better and good of common man.

The conference scheduled to hold at Bankers House in Victoria Island, Lagos will have keynote addresses delivered by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), John Udeagbala and President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed.

According to the ACAMB President, the strategic panelists will be led by the leadership of the sectors and it cuts across banking players and the OPS including Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) and others.

The main plenary session will be moderated by foremost economist/consultant, Dr Biodun Adedipe.