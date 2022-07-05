By Innocent Anaba

ABUJA—Ahead of the plans by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr. Bello Mohammed to stop the sale of alcoholic beverages in parks and gardens in Abuja, the parks and garden owners have written to the Minister reminding him of the pendency of the suit filed against the Minister.

The parks and garden owners in a letter by their lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Agu, called on the Minister to uphold the rule of law and call his aides to order and stop him from the enforcement of the closure of parks and gardens by 7p.m., in the Federal Capital Territory.

The letter, “Re Suit No: CV/408/2008: Mrs Amanda Pam, Proprietor Suez Garden and 60 Others -plaintiffs Vs Minister FCT, defendant. Enforcement of 6p.m., closing hour by FCTA-action sub-judice, said: “As solicitors to the plaintiffs in the above stated suit pending before the FCT High Court, we draw your attention to the threatened enforcement of 6p.m., closing hour by proprietor of gardens in the FCT by your Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Monitoring and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, which action is sub-judice of the pending case before the court.

“Suffice it to say that we live in a democratic society where rule of law prevails against personal desires and brigandage of public servants, the terms of settlements in the above matter has been ordered to be filed by the court after the parties agreed in terms and principles.

“Our clients received with the greatest shock the threatened enforcement by the SSA against the claimants. Sir, as a Minister in the temple of justice, we appeal to you to use your good office to call the SSA to order, more especially as the case is before a court of law and parties have agreed in principles.”