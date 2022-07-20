By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — Five officials of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, TIMAAS, have been arraigned in an Abia Magistrate Court, sitting in Aba North Magisterial district.



In the suit number MAE/78/2022, Commissioner of Police versus Onwuhara Victor and four others, the officials were charged for engaging in acts occasioning harm, to wit, pushing one Miss Kelly, 17, down from a moving vehicle, on Brass Junction in Aba.



The girl who sustained serious bodily injuries due to the incident, was admitted at the police clinic, Aba, where she received medical attention for one week before being transferred to a local bone healer, where she is being treated for bone fracture as a result of being pushed out from a moving vehicle by TIMAAS officials.



When the charges were read on the first hearing date, the officials pleaded not guilty.

The presiding magistrate, S. E. Elekeson granted the five accused persons bail in the sum of N2.5m with one surety, which is the GM of TIMAAS, Bright Chinedum Ikeokwu ,who the court ordered to deposit two of his passport photographs.



In granting the bail, Elekeson said he was guided by what the defence counsel told the court that on or before the next adjourned date, his client, Ikeokwu promised to take care of the expenses incurred by the parents of the victim.



The Magistrate warned that bail may be revoked if the said surety failed to fulfill his promise to take care of the said expenses made by the parents of the 1st complainant.

However, on the adjourned date, yesterday for report of out of court settlement, the second complainant, Joyce Egbusinwa, who is the mother of the victim, told the court the matter was not settled out of court.



She said she was yet to be approached by the accused persons or their counsel for any out of court settlement.

In his ruling, the Magistrate frowned at the attitude of the accused persons over the out of court settlement agreement and reminded them they were granted bail in the first place because of the agreement.



The Magistrate gave parties to the matter one week to settle out of court, warning that on failure, the court would proceed with the matter.



He adjourned the case to July 27, for report of the out-of-court settlement and ordered that the agency’s vehicle impounded by the police, should remain in their custody till the next adjourned date.