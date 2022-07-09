.

*Insist on its relocation, say shanties in the market den of hard drug dealers

By Steve Oko

THE people of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, have regretted the presence of Lokpanta Regional Cattle Market located in the area, describing it as a constant source of sorrow, agony and misery instead of being a blessing.

The locals who spoke when Senator Mao Ohuabunwa visited them to register his concern and solidarise with them on the menacing activities of kidnappers and bandits in the area, regretted the siting of the cattle market in their Council.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Umunneochi Youths Leader, Prince Divine Uche, said that ever since the market was sited at the Council by former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, communities in the area had never had peace again. He described the presence of the cattle market as the major source of insecurity in Abia North and its environs, alleging that the market provides safe haven for bandits, kidnappers and hard drug dealers.

“This Garki cattle market is the greatest insecurity in Umunneochi. Apart from the bandits hiding in the market, the shanties in the market where harlots stay are the den of hard drugs in the state.

“Mkpurumiri has made so many youths useless. Nothing good is coming from that cattle market. Instead of something good, it has been a constant source of agony and sorrow to our people.

“There is no going back in our position that government must relocate that market. Those who brought it should take it back to their own village. We don’t need it, it has never been beneficial to us”, he lamented.