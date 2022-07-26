By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Abia state government has dismissed the alleged sale of a mission school, Wilcox Memorial Comprehensive Secondary School to a former deputy Governor of the state, Chief Eric Nwakanma as hogwash.

Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, told Vanguard that the former Governor Theodore Orji administration had in 2011, handed over the mission school back to its original owners, the United Evangelical Church who now entered into an agreement with the ex deputy Governor to rebuild and manage the school.

He also stated that the government never sold Ndoki primary school to anybody but rather relocated the school which is situated beside the Ngwa road market because the environment is not conducive for learning.

The Commissioner further explained that the trading activities and location of a military unit in the school have become a huge distraction to the school as government would no longer allow students to study in such a chaotic environment.

He disclosed that the school has been relocated to conducive environment within the same area.

“Wilcox Memorial Grammar School, Ogbo Hill, Aba, was never sold to anybody by the Ikpeazu administration. What happened was that the government before us handed over the mission school to its original owners, the United Evangelical Church. It is the church who entered into agreement with the ex deputy Governor to rebuild and manage the school. The state government has nothing to do with it.

“Again, nobody sold Ndoki Primary school. What happened was that the school is surrounded by the Ngwa road market, Danfodio market and other trading activities in the area. There is also a military cantonment inside the school. The State Government decided that proper teaching and learning cannot thrive in such a chaotic environment. They resolved to relocate the school to a more conducive environment within the same area.”

On the anticipated presence of traders at the school, the commissioner stated that some traders who were displaced from the ongoing reconstruction of the Ngwa road market will be relocated to the open ground in the school pending the conclusion of construction works at their lines.

He also stated that the ministry would soon return the traders displaced from Lines 1, 2 and 3 of the market to their shops as the works are almost completed with verification ongoing.