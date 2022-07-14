By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA—The Governorship flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ikechi Emenike has blamed underdevelopment of the state on low budgeting, arguing that the state cannot develop with annual budget of less than N200 billion.

The Development Economist who made the observation while addressing stakeholders of Arochukwu Local Government Area at Ututu, expressed surprise that no administation in the state had been visionary enough to run the state on a budget of above N200 billion to stimulate the needed econiomic activities that could fast-track the development of the state.

Emenike declared that any annual budget below N200 billion was insufficient to pull Abia out of poverty.

“Any budget less than N200 billion cannot develop Abia,” he submitted.

The governorship hopeful promised to leverage on his global contacts and rich experiences to launch Abia into the economic map of Africa if elected.

He promised that under his watch, Aba would transmit into a mega city in Africa.

Emenike further noted that apart from being insufficient, Abia budgets “are not people-oriented”usually.

“The budget of Abia should have the face of every Abian in it,” he said, pointing out that “citizens see themselves in the budget of countries where good governance is practised.

“Gov Okezie Ikpeazu budgeted N137.419 billion for 2020, N131.815 billion in 2021 while N157.282 billion was budgeted for 2022 fiscal year.”

On the plight of Abia workers and pensioners over backlog of arrears of salaries, pensions and gratuities owed them, Emenike promised to wipe them off if elected Governor.

Emenike said he would bring to bear his experiences with international financial institutions like the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, African Development Bank and other development agencies to transform the Abia economy.

“There will be economic activities in every Local Government of Abia State if we take over power,” Emenike vowed.

He solicited the support of all stakeholders in his bid to rescue the state from “political hijackers.’