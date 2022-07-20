.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress,APC, for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, Hon Obilo Ogbonna has said that the former minister of Mines and Steel Development,Dr. Uche Ogah, lacks the capacity to stop the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Ikechi Emenike from wining the state governorship poll in 2023.

Ogbonna who stated this in Umuahia , after the Court of Appeal,Owerri, struck out a motion by the former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development to stop Emenike’s candidature,accused Ogah of seeking to actualize the agenda of his ‘paymasters.’

He said; “Ogah is not a serious contender for the coveted seat. He has always gone back to dine and wine with the powers that be after securing the ticket and to shed crocodile tears after the election.”

The House of Representatives hopeful further accused the ex minister of playing the script of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, in order to scuttle the APC’s chances in the 2023 governorship election.

He noted that Abia people would be the primary beneficiaries as as Emenike has the capacity to wipe away their 24-years misrule of the PDP in the state.

“The people need to be mindful of Ogah’s antics if they want to be free from the 24 years bondage of the PDP in Abia.”

The Court of Appeal,Owerri,had in a unanimous ruling on Tuesday, struck out a motion for leave to appeal as an intrested party, filed by Ogah to challenge an Abia State High Court judgement, whuch had affirmed the candidacy of Emenike.

The jugment in suit No HUM/31/2022: CHIEF IKECHI EMENIKE VS APC AND 2 ORS, which was on June 24, 2022 in favour of Chief Emenike has been interpreted as victory for party internal democracy.