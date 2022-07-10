. Says APC ‘ll win landslide in both federal, state

. God said Emenike ‘ll be Abia’s next gov – Rep Onyejeocha

By Steve Oko

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has said that his candidacy has never been in dispute, insisting that contrary to any claim by anybody, he is the authentic flag bearer of the party in the 2023 Abia governorship contest.

Chief Emenike who made the clarification weekend while handing APC National and state House of Assembly candidates, acknowledgement letter of the acceptance of their candidature by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said any other claimant to the governorship ticket in Abia was hallucinating.

He said that it was only his name that was submitted by the party to INEC and acknowledged by the electoral umpire as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 governorship poll in the state, challenging any other claimant to show proof of INEC acknowledgement.

“Their fabricated result is not anywhere near our national secretariat. Somebody collecting money from them wanted to smuggle it in but was resisted”.

Emenike advised media organisations against addressing any other person as Abia APC governorship candidate as the party has only one governorship flag bearer in the state.

” If anybody is claiming to be candidate, ask him: why is he going to court? You don’t need to go to court if you are sure you are the authentic candidate.

” Ask the person to show his INEC acknowledgement letter. We have gone past the primaries. We are now faced with election.”

Emenike, who said that Abia APC had united behind him at an earlier reconciliation meeting at Ntalakwu Oboro, however, acknowledged that there were other groups in the party that were on their way to the mainstream.

He urged party faithful to make sacrifices to accommodate the returnees at their various wards and council areas for peace and unity.

The APC governorship candidate urged his supporters not to discriminate against the returnees or tag them moles of other parties but to concede positions to thrm where necessary as part of sacrifices for unity.

He promised to create institutions where there would be enough room for people from other states in Abia and make the state a role model in the country.

Chief Emenike appealed to Abians to unite behind him to rescue the state from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who he alleged, had ruined the state.

“Our stakeholders are sacrificing because they believe that Abia is so decayed and needs a change”.

The Development Economist who said that his major preoccupation was how to rebuild the state, declared that APC would win the 2023 polls by landslide both in Abia and at the centre.

“Anybody saying that APC will not win 2023 is asleep. APC will win by landslide both in Abia and Abuja. Don’t be deceived by social media.

“When the battle starts they will know we are prepared”, Emenike boasted.

He, however, urged all candidates and party faithful to work hard to deliver the party, in the collective interest of all.

Speaking at the gathering, the Deputy Whip, House of Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato-Umunneochi federal consituency, Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said God had told her that Emenike would be Abia’s next Governor.

“I don’t believe what I see, I believe what God has said. God has said that Chief Ikechi Emenike will be next Abia Governor. Don’t doubt so that you see it because if you doubt you may not be alive to see it.”

Onyejeocha tasked the party faithful to work hard to deliver APC in their various booths, urging them to be visible in their wards and not on only on social media.

The four time Rep member also urged members to accommodate the returnees to the party, saying that the support of everyone is needed to secure victory for the party in 2023.

“Everybody must work hard. Don’t expect any surprised results. Know those supporting you. I count my own results before going into election. It’s not by magic”.



In a remark, the pioneer Chairman of the party, Mr Fabian Okonkwo, said the contention over the governorship ticket of the party had been laid to rest following the acknowledgement of Emenike as the authentic governorship candidate of the party in Abia.



Okonkwo said that PDP and other parties were jittery as Emenike had been confirmed APC governorship flag bearer in the state, adding that he is the instrument God will use to liberate the state from bondage and under development.



The former party Chairman also said that APC in Abia had only one recognised leadership under the chairmanship of Dr Kingsley Ononogbu.

Various speakers including the National Welfare Secretary of the party, and former governorship aspirant, Chief Friday Nwosu, harped on unity and collaboration among the party faithful to be able to win the state in 2023.

APC faithful from all 17 councils in the state were at the meeting while the various candidates came with their supporters to receive INEC acknowledgement of their certificate of return.