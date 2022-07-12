By Steve Oko

As political consultations continue ahead of the 2023 general polls, stakeholders from Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, have pledged their support for the governorship flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ikechi Emenike and other candidates of the party.

The stakeholders, who made the pledge at Ututu, where they gathered to receive Emenike and his entourage, who have been on state-wide consultations, said they would not hesitate to make their contribution in the efforts to rescue the state from bad leadership.

Various stakeholders and party chieftains, who spoke at the event, vowed to work to ensure that APC was delivered in Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency, in 2023.

They expressed delight at the emergence of Emenike as the APC governorship candidate for the 2023 poll.

In a remark, the APC candidate for Arochukwu/Ohafia federal consituency, Dan Okeke, assured Emenike that the votes of the constituency were his in 2023, saying that his people were tired of bad governance.

Okeke who described Emenike as God-sent, regretted not getting acquainted with the APC flag bearer on time “to start drinking from his milk of human kindness, high principle, intelligence, leadership skills and practical ideas to make Abia rise from slumber.

“Emenike is the only man that has used his position and connections to empower Abia people. He has attracted so many federal jobs to Abians.

“This is the only man that will work with technocrats, people of integrity to develop Abia. He is forthright and that’s why fraudulent people de-market him because they know he won’t give them space to operate and waste the resources of Abia if he becomes governor,” Okeke said.

Responding, Emenike thanked the crowd for according him a warm reception and for their pledge of support.

The governorship hopeful, who said he was on a rescue mission, solicited the support of all progressive Abians to help him rescue the state from political harlots.

He solicited their continued support to his rescue mission as the end product would be highly beneficial to every Abian as well as residents.

Emenike decried the deplorable state of all roads leading to Arochukwu, and vowed to construct a durable and quality access road to the ancient kingdom if voted into power.

The governorship candidate, who could not return from Arochukwu via Ohafia route due to bad road but through Akwa Ibom, regretted that the leadership of the state had misplaced its priority.