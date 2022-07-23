By Moses Nosike

One of the leading mortgage banks in Nigeria, Abbey Mortgage bank at its 30th Annual General Meeting has posted an increased profit after tax at 114.46% which represents the 2021 financial report of the mortgage bank as audited and adopted in its annual report.

According to the Managing Director/CEO, Mobolaji Adewumi, As a bank, we have been undergoing a transformation aimed at repositioning ourselves to deliver the results we desire and build an exemplary brand for the mortgage industry. This underpinned our tough but strategic decision making, which were largely influenced by the ongoing pandemic, profound shifts in international relations, the global economy, and the overall macro environment on the domestic front”.

Adewumi said that nonetheless, we remain committed to achieving our strategic intent with visionary leadership and a committed workforce dedicated to doing all that is required.

On reviewing the bank’s financial performance in 2021, Adewumi said, “In what was termed as a year of recovery, our financial performance validated our strategic direction as we set new records on multiple parameters.

In 2020, we had made deliberate efforts to resolve the industry-wide legacy issues of delinquent assets and its impact on profitability is highlighted in our current performance with Loans and Advances to customer growing by 28.7% from N4.7bn (2020) to N6.2bn and a write back of N180m as against credit losses of N3.8bn in 2020”.

Continuing, he said, “In FY 2021, the company had a gross earnings of N3.68bn, a 142% growth from N1.52bn in 2020. Operating income grew by 104% from 0.98bn (2020) to N1.99bn. This culminated into a year-end profit before Tax of N661m from a loss of N4.29bn in 2020 thereby recording a positive PBT for the first time in over 6 years”.

Adewumi further said that Total Assets grew by 86.1% to close at N34.5bn from N18.5bn in 2020. “We also recorded significant growth in Customer Deposits, 45.4% growth from N14.6bn in 2020 to N21.2bn. While Placements also grew by 177.2% from N8.7bn (2020) to N24.3bn and shareholders’ funds grew by 107% from N3.3bn (2020) to N6.bn.